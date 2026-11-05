undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Composers of the future?
By norman lebrecht,4 days ago
The Paul Hamlyn Foundation has selected these five UK-based composers for £75,000 grants. Olivia Chaney is a composer, singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and folk musician. Her original compositions explore themes such as the tension between tradition and modernity, inherited trauma, the relationship between nature and the inner life, and the role of the uncanny in the everyday. In 2024, Chaney self-released her third solo album, Circus of Desire, and her latest single, Dark Eyed Sailor, was featured in the 2026 cinematic release of Wuthering Heights.