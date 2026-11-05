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Ysabel Cuellar Covers Bowie’s Sports Medicine Duties Alone
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Ysabel Cuellar is the sole athletic trainer serving James Bowie High School, supporting its athletes across practices, games and injury recovery. In her second year on the job, she says the biggest challenge is being in multiple places at once while making sure students are prepared and cared for. Student trainers and athletes praise her dedication, openness to ideas and ability to help injured players rebuild confidence and return to their sports.