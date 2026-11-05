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STUDENT-ATHLETE STORIES: EMBRACING EVERY PART OF THE U OF T EXPERIENCE
By Via University of Toronto Athletics,,5 days ago
Each Thursday, varsityblues.ca will highlight a U of T student-athlete and their academic pursuits. Each of these students achieved first class honours with an AGPA of at least 3.50 in the previous academic year. These are our Student-Athlete Stories, presented by Egg Farmers of Ontario. For Ainsley Rawlins, choosing the University of Toronto was never about narrowing her interests, it was about embracing all of them. As a member of the Varsity Blues squash team, a Trinity College student, and a Life Sciences scholar pursuing majors in Neuroscience and Ecology & Evolutionary biology with a minor in Physiology, Rawlins has…