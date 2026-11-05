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Danville Noon Rotary Welcomes State Rep Brandun Schweizer
By Steve Brandy,5 days ago
ABOVE: State Rep Brandun Schweizer and Danville Noon Rotary President Ross Webb. Monday, November 2, 2026 – Danville Noon Rotary welcomed Brandun Schweizer, State Representative for Illinois’ 104th District, as the guest speaker. Representative Schweizer provided members with a legislative update, highlighting many important issues facing Illinois. Among...