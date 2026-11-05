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Success is pulling at Will Stein from every direction -- and Kentucky must keep investing to hold him
By John Talty,6 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- It's the Wednesday morning of Kentucky's bye week, and Will Stein is raring to go. game tape he's watching for an unintended consequence of success: another media interview. As Kentucky (7-1) keeps winning on the field, requests for Stein multiply. As a first-time head coach, he's navigating...