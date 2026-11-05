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Taming Typography: Building a Modern CSS Reset
By Stu Robson,3 days ago
CSS can now make choices about type that used to sit outside a reset. text-wrap: pretty can prevent a stranded word, container query units can scale a heading to the column it occupies, and text-box can trim the half-leading built into a line box. Some of these features are experimental and browser support is uneven, so they need guardrails rather than blind inclusion.