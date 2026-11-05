undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Public hearing to be held on November 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM for Washington Township Zoning Commission.
5 days ago
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP ZONING COMMISSION LEGAL NOTICE. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at 7:00 PM on November 17, 2026, to consider the following cases:. Applicant: Jonathan Buchanan, CESO inc. Location: 0 Dayton Lebanon Pike, PID: O67 03810 0064. Current Zoning: PD-B2, Planned Development Business. Proposed...