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E2 Law Podcast: Episode 27 | Direct Air Capture in the United States: Scaling Projects Amid Policy Uncertainty
By Nikki Wise,6 days ago
In this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s E2 Law Podcast Energy Horizons series, host Nikki Wise speaks with GT colleague Myles Culhane about the fast-evolving direct air capture (DAC) industry. They discuss major U.S. projects, including STRATOS and the Department of Energy’s regional DAC hubs, as well as the role...