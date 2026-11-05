undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A public hearing on Case No. ZC-09-26 will be held by the Harrison Township Zoning Commission on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. or soon thereafter as the matter may be reached.
5 days ago
A public hearing on Case No. ZC-09-26 will be held by the Harrison Township Zoning Commission at the Harrison Township Government Center, 5945 North Dixie Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45414, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. or soon thereafter as the matter may be reached. Case No. ZC-09-26 was...