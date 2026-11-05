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POST ELECTION ANALYSIS: Blue wave nationally but South Dakota remains Ruby Red
5 days ago
While the results are still coming in, as this report is filed, nationally, there is a Democratic Blue Wave akin to such elections as the Obama landslide in 2008, the post Watergate landslide in 1974 and even the FDR macro landslide of 1932. To the surprise of most, the Democrats will have at least 54 Senate seats and possibly as many as 56 in the 100 member U.S. Senate. Projections are that they may secure as many as 250 of 435 U. S. House seats.
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