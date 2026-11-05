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Braves release third quarter 2026 financial reports ahead of potential lockout
By ABsinceWayBack,5 days ago
Atlanta let the stream of champagne and BravesVision subscribers flow over the last few months of the year. The Braves made their quarterly earnings release call on Wednesday morning. BravesVision isn’t printing money, but they’re still better off producing things in-house than they were with the previous TV arrangement. The Battery is strong, but they appear to be growing into the real estate that they have. They had two postseason games in September, so ticket sales went up. But overall, it’s kind of a meh three months.