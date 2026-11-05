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WSDOT Installing New Signs To Improve Safety At Dangerous High Speed Intersection Near Pullman After Removing Caution Light
By Evan Ellis,5 days ago
The Washington State Department of Transportation will add new signage to address safety concerns at a dangerous high speed intersection near Pullman. The agency removed the blinking caution light at U.S. Highway 195 and State Route 194/Old Wawawai Road West of town in September. WSDOT officials said the light needed replacement which lacked funding and engineers determined the light wasn’t needed.
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