undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'I USED THE SAW': Naresh Bhatt testifies about how he 'cut up' wife's body
By Jade Lawson,3 days ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Naresh Bhatt told jurors he used a power saw to take apart his wife's body during his second day of testimony in his own murder trial. Bhatt admitted to dismembering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, and disposing of her body in the trash. However, he insisted that she had killed herself and that he hid her body out of fear.