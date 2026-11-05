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NFL Week 9 picks: Upset and score predictions, matchup breakdowns for every game
By Jeremy Bergman Senior Editor, Digital News,5 days ago
NFL.com editors Jeremy Bergman, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, Bobby Kownack and Dan Parr will predict the winner of every game in the 2026 NFL season, using the unbeatable combo of football analysis and excessive punctuation. Check out their Week 9 NFL picks below. Analyst Record (straight) Record (ATS) Bobby 70-50-1...