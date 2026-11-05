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Matt Olson named as 2026 Silver Slugger finalist at first base
By Demetrius Bell,4 days ago
It could be a Silver and Gold award season for Matt Olson in 2026. It’s already been a busy award season for Matt Olson, as the star first baseman for the Atlanta Braves has already racked up a Fielding Bible Award and a Gold Glove Award as well. He now has a shot at adding some more hardware to his personal trophy cabinet, as he’s been named as a finalist for a National League Silver Slugger Award at first base.