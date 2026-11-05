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Natural Selection Taps Sage Cattabriga-Alosa as Director
By Cooper Gegan,5 days ago
Natural Selection has a new captain. Big-mountain skier Sage Cattabriga-Alosa has been appointed as the newest Director of Natural Selection Ski. Cattabriga-Alosa will be taking over the role from influential freeskier Mike Douglas, who received a fond farewell from the organization. “NST thanks Douglas for helping lay the foundation for a competition built around the creativity, commitment and mountain knowledge of the world’s most exciting skiers,” reads the official press release.