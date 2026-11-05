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Bills' DJ Moore: Poised to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Moore (knee) is line to practice in some capacity Thursday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network previously reported that Moore downplayed his late-game exit from this past Sunday's 36-10 win over the Ravens, which aligns with his looming practice presence. The Bills' Thursday injury report will reveal the wideout's official participation level, either way.