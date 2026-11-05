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Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Returns to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Wright (quadriceps) is taking part in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Wright didn't practice Wednesday, so Thursday's practice appearance is a step in the right direction, but the extent of his participation remains to be seen. Ollie Gordon has cemented himself as the lead back for the Dolphins, while Wright hasn't exceeded six touches in a game this season.