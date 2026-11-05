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Vikings' Max Brosmer: Minnesota's QB2 for Week 9 with Murray hurt
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Brosmer is set to back up Carson Wentz against the Bills on Monday, as Kyler Murray (hamstring) won't play, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. It would likely take an injury to Wentz for Brosmer to get into the game, but the latter moves one step closer to getting on the field for the first time in 2026. Brosmer didn't look like an NFL-caliber QB as a rookie in 2025, posting a 0:4 TD:INT across seven appearances, including two starts.