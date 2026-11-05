undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OpenAI Runs San Francisco War Room Around the Clock to Guard Midterms From AI Fakes
By Eileen Vargas,2 days ago
More than a dozen people inside an OpenAI office in San Francisco are pulling around-the-clock shifts this week, trying to keep ChatGPT from being weaponized to disrupt Tuesday's midterm elections. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, has stood up its own election war room for the first time, splitting analysts into teams based in San Francisco, New York and Washington. The moves come as OpenAI, Anthropic and other tech companies have pledged to protect the vote from efforts to undermine democracy.