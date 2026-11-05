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Family of Javits Frimpong to mark a week since shooting death with vigil
5 days ago
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) -- The family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the Bronx will mourn one week since his death with a community vigil on Thursday. Police are still on the hunt for the three suspects wanted in connection with the killing of Javits Frimpong just steps away from his home in the Bronx on Oct. 29. His family will host a vigil at 6 p.m. that is expected to have street closures to allow members of the community to join in the remembrance.
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