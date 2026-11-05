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A Super El Niño Is About To Test Which Freight Enterprises Plan For Impact And Which Only React
By Adam Wingfield,5 days ago
For most enterprises the first sign of a winter storm is still a broad, countrywide warning, the kind that tells a leadership team something is coming but says nothing about which lanes will fail, which distribution centers sit in the path, or which customer commitments are about to slip, and in a season shaping up to be one of the most extreme on record, that gap between a warning and a decision is where margin, continuity, and trust quietly bleed away. A recent WeatherOptics webinar laid out both halves of the problem for enterprise leaders, what this winter is likely to do across North America and why the habit of reacting to a generic alert is about to carry a real cost at the network level.