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Barrick Museum unveils ‘Facing Change: Mexican Masking Today’
By Daniel Grantham,4 days ago
“Facing Change: Mexican Masking Today” was one of four new exhibitions unveiled at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art opening reception on Oct. 23. Miriam Melton-Villanueva, associate professor of history, said that what makes “Facing Change” so special is the integration of folk art, made by tradesmen and contemporary artworks, displayed side by side in a fine art setting.