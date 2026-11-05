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Thomas Bryant Stays Ready for when His Name is Called
By clejgabriele,5 days ago
The Cavaliers are blessed. They are blessed with two of the top big men in the entire Association on their own frontline. And those two big men have been blessed with excellent health during their time in Cleveland. Jarrett Allen has averaged 68 games per season over the last five years; Evan Mobley, 67. J.A. has played in at least 56 games each season, including all 82 in 2024-25; Mobley’s suited up for at least 65 contests in four of his first five years.