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C64 Ultimate Is Coming to Physical Stores Across Europe and Beyond
By architeg,6 days ago
The C64 Ultimate is leaving online-only sales behind as Commodore partners with Colby to reach retail stores across Europe and other regions. There’s something wonderfully strange about seeing Commodore prepare for a return to store shelves. The name once sat proudly on bedroom desks and living-room setups, and now the C64 Ultimate is set to make its way into physical retail after beginning its modern comeback online.