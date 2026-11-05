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PBS Western Reserve to premiere ‘The Remember Balloons Live!,’ host resource fair
By Staff Wrtier,3 days ago
AKRON — A production about the realities of memory loss, “The Remember Balloons Live!,” will premiere on PBS Western Reserve Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. In conjunction with the premiere, PBS Western Reserve will host the first Northeast Ohio Memory and Care Resource Fair Nov. 21 at House Three Thirty, bringing families together with local organizations and resources that support the region’s aging population.