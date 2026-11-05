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Avatar: Fire and Ash Collector’s Edition Arrives on Digital and 4K Ultra HD Dec 8
5 days ago
RETURN TO PANDORA WITH THE ALL-NEW COLLECTOR’S EDITION. The Global Box Office Sensation Ignites Once More When. Fans can explore the world of Avatar: Fire and Ash on an even deeper level with over nine hours of visually stunning and emotionally powerful bonus features, including over six hours of never-before-seen content that offer an expansive look at the creation of Pandora. Featuring all-new deleted and extended scenes, performance capture demos, scene deconstructions, featurettes and more, the all-new bonus content provides an in-depth look at the artistry, innovation, and filmmaking behind James Cameron’s epic cinematic vision.