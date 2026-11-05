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ANCA-Endorsed Candidates Win Big; Azerbaijani Money Falls Short in 2026 Midterms
By Contributor,5 days ago
WASHINGTON – Armenian American voters left their mark on the 2026 midterm elections, imposing electoral costs on candidates who profit from Azerbaijan’s occupation of Armenian lands or carry Baku’s water in Congress, while ninety percent of the Senate and House candidates endorsed by the Armenian National Committee of America won their called races.