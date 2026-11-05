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Toy Robot’s Dec Releases: Passenger 57, Sharky’s Machine & Detroit Rock City Arrive on 4K!
5 days ago
With an Action Classic, a Burt Reynolds Neo-Noir Thriller,. Passenger 57, Sharky’s Machine and Detroit Rock City. Make Their Worldwide 4K UHD Premieres this December. FBI agents transport dangerous terrorist Charles Rane (Bruce Payne, Dungeons & Dragons) from Miami to Los Angeles on an Atlantic International flight. His cold-blooded gang has a detailed plan to free him and hijack the airplane. They factored in everything except Passenger 57. John Cutter (Wesley Snipes, Blade) teaches anti-terrorism techniques to flight crews but now finds himself putting those lessons to the ultimate test. Along for the turbulent ride are Tom Sizemore (Natural Born Killers), Alex Datcher (Jury Duty), Bruce Greenwood (Exotica), Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery) and Michael Horse (Twin Peaks).