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California Youth Ag Expo Becomes Major Showcase
5 days ago
The California Youth Ag Expo has tried to set itself apart from county fairs and other youth livestock exhibits by focusing exclusively on the youth. Participation has more than doubled since the first year in 2020 with more than 900 young people competing this year in animal competitions, ag mechanics, fabrication and ag-focused speaking events, said Regina Schneider, CYAE’s interim director.
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