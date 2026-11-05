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NCDOT approves ferry rates for 4 previously untolled routes for 2027
By WTKR Web Staff,5 days ago
RALEIGH - Ferry tolling rates for four new routes that were previously untolled will go into effect January 1, the North Carolina Board of Transportation announced Thursday. The announcement comes after new legislation was passed in July that requires tolling on all ferry routes by the beginning of 2027. The new toll rates were approved by the board in October.
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