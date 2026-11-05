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Where’s Officer Tuba? (Blu-ray Review)
5 days ago
In the midst of a very successful early and mid-1980s run of Hong Kong action comedies, Sammo Hung stars in 1986’s. Where’s Officer Tuba?, a supernatural action comedy about a police musician haunted by the ghost of a slain officer, who then partners with a rookie to take down the murderous criminals. The problem is the timid Hung would rather pursue dating than criminals, which makes the ghost none too happy. Shenanigans naturally ensue.