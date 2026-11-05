undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watch The New Trailer For KARŌSHI
5 days ago
Produced by Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise), and written and directed by Takashi Doscher, KARŌSHI is an action-thriller set in a near-future Manhattan, where corporate loyalty and cultural tradition have reshaped everyday life. When a mysterious outsider infiltrates a powerful company after a worker’s death, he exposes the violent system hidden beneath its polished surface. Starring Teo Yoo (Past Lives) , Isabel May (Scream 7), Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”), Bill Camp (“Presumed Innocent”), Show Kasamatsu (“Tokyo Vice”), with Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked). Also produced by Jason Spitz, Alex Young, and Nathan Kahane.