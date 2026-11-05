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Memorial Health System announces virtual urgent care service for MOV region
By Kendyl Householder,5 days ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) — Memorial Health System (MHS) has announced MemorialCareNow, a virtual urgent care service, is now available to patients in Ohio and West Virginia. MemorialCareNow is a mobile app that connects patients with urgent care providers. The service is designed for non-emergency health concerns and allows patients to receive care without traveling to an urgent care or emergency department.
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