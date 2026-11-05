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Groundbreaking held for $36 million affordable housing development in Waynesboro
By Jacquelynn Dobrin,5 days ago
WAYNESBORO, VA (Rocktown Now) — Construction is moving forward on a $36 million affordable housing development in Waynesboro that will bring 96 new apartments to the city. Enterprise Community Development joined Waynesboro Mayor Kenny Lee, state and local officials, business leaders and community members Thursday for the groundbreaking ceremony at 1030 Alston Court.
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