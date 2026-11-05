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Why Some Costa Ricans Live to 100 — And 36 Other Surprising Facts
5 days ago
This Central American gem is abounding in rugged terrain and rainforests. It’s the ultimate postcard destination with coastlines bordered by the Caribbean and Pacific oceans on either side. If this beautiful country has piqued your attention, then it’s likely got something to do with its rich biodiversity, volcanoes, or dream-like beaches. Few places on Earth can claim to be such an intense nature hub.