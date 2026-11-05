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Patriots Unfiltered 11/5: Packers Preview, Division Debate, Week 9 NFL Picks
5 days ago
Tune in as the PU Crew shares their final preview of Patriots vs. Packers, with key matchups to watch, injury report reviews, and scheme projections. They debate divisions and playoff structure, discuss Drake Maye's October performance that earned him player of the month, and wrap up their thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's Pats HOF enshrinement. Plus, they go around the table to make their Week 9 NFL Picks.