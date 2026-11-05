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Two Men from San Bernardino and Chino Charged After October Shooting Left Victim Fighting for Life
By Jordan Mitchell,4 days ago
Pepper Ave. & Station Dr. — Reported October Shooting Victim Location. A man shot in the abdomen near Pepper Avenue and Station Drive in Colton remained hospitalized as of three weeks after the attack, even as the two men accused in the shooting have already been arrested, charged, and released on bail. The shooting happened just before noon on October 14, and investigators say it still is not clear which of the two suspects pulled the trigger.
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