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Q and A: Harrison Hughes, SVP of Hughes Commercial
By Jay King,5 days ago
Harrison Hughes serves as senior vice president at Hughes Commercial Properties, where he oversees the full lifecycle of the firm’s real estate portfolio. His responsibilities span development, construction management, leasing and property management. His role involves every stage of a project, from initial planning and site development through construction, tenant placement and the long-term stewardship of each property.