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Marci Houseman submits 'bittersweet' resignation after 7 years on Sandy City Council
By Derick Fox, KUTV,5 days ago
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — After seven years serving on the Sandy City Council, Councilwoman Marci Houseman submitted her resignation. The Sandy City Council announced her resignation on Thursday effective Jan. 3, 2027. Houseman will continue to serve representing the Council's District 4 and as Council Chair through that date.
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