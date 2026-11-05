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Leora Freedman: Building trust and protecting rights at UCLA
By Eric Greene,5 days ago
For someone experiencing discrimination or harassment, knowing where to turn for help — and what might happen next — isn't always easy. Leora Freedman is changing that. As UCLA's assistant vice chancellor for civil rights, Freedman is working to make the university's Civil Rights Office more more visible, more approachable and, perhaps most importantly, a place where members of the Bruin community feel comfortable seeking support — in alignment with the True Bruin Values of integrity, excellence and belonging.