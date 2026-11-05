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Booker Prize 2026: The Michigan Daily Book Review’s picks and predictions
By The Michigan Daily Book Review,5 days ago
The Michigan Daily Book Review took it upon themselves to read the six novels shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize. Every year, six English-language books published in the United Kingdom and Ireland are nominated, and our reviewers tackle the list. As the Booker season comes to an end, read our final predictions below!