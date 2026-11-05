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Hidden Biohazard Risks in Commercial Renovation and Restoration
5 days ago
Commercial renovation projects often involve more than updating finishes, replacing damaged materials, or modernizing outdated spaces. Beneath walls, flooring, and other building components, contractors may encounter biological contamination that creates unexpected safety hazards, delays, and additional costs. For property owners, developers, and construction managers, understanding these risks is an important...