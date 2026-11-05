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Mesa's Signal Butte Park Unveils Arizona's Biggest Asphalt BMX Pump Track
By Kim Tran,5 days ago
Mesa is putting the finishing touches on Signal Butte Park's second phase, and when the ribbon gets cut Saturday morning, riders of all ages will get their first official crack at what Pillar Design Studios says is the largest asphalt BMX pump track in Arizona. The grand opening starts at 10 a.m. at the park's new area, located at 3355 S. Signal Butte Road, with professional BMX riders set to demonstrate on the track right after the ceremony.