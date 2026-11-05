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Newsom commutes all California death sentences in bold move
By Robert Sheridan,5 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was moving to commute all death sentences in California, marking a historic step towards ending the death penalty in California and across the country. The American Civil Liberties Union and its California affiliates joined hundreds of organizations and individuals urging Newsom to take this step to address persistent and systemic flaws with the death penalty in California.
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