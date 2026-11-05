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ESPN Films to feature Stanley Cup Champion T.J. Oshie in new ’30 for 30 Short,’ ‘Coach Osh’
By Washington Capitals,5 days ago
ESPN Films today announced Coach Osh, a new 30 for 30 short documentary featuring Stanley Cup champion T.J. Oshie and the deeply personal story of his relationship with his father, Tim “Coach” Oshie, following his diagnosis with an aggressive form of Alzheimer’s disease. The film is available to stream on the ESPN App today.