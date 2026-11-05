undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Public hearing to be held on November 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM for the Lake Township Zoning Commission.
5 days ago
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING LAKE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ZONING COMMISSION. The Lake Township Zoning Commission, Logan County, OH, will hold a public hearing concerning proposed amendments to the Lake Township Zoning Resolution on November 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Lake Township Hall. The building address is 900 South Detroit Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.