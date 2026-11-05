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Understanding college football roster caps, scholarship math
By Eric Ledger, founder, HS Football Nation,4 days ago
When a parent walks into an athletic office with a college offer, the first assumption is almost always that the offer means a full ride. Under the rules governing the 2026 recruiting cycle, that assumption is frequently wrong, and understanding Division I versus D-II football scholarship equivalency is now a core responsibility for high school athletic directors and coaches.