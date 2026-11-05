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Yeezy Season 01 Returns to the Runway With Utilitarian Apparel and Sculptural Footwear
By Julian E. Hayes,4 days ago
Ye introduced Yeezy Season 01 on November 4, 2026, marking the brand's return to the runway with a presentation at its new flagship store, Droam 1, located at 4317 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles. The collection continued the label's recognizable minimalist aesthetic while exploring new proportions, technical materials and independent footwear designs. With an emphasis on utility, understated colors and experimental silhouettes, the presentation offered a closer look at the direction of Yeezy following its separation from Adidas.