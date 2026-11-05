undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Animal vs. Plant Protein: New Study Reveals Unexpected Testosterone Differences
By University of Eastern Finland,6 days ago
An observational study of middle-aged men links animal protein to lower testosterone and plant protein to higher levels, but the differences are small, and their health effects remain unclear. A protein-rich meal gives the body amino acids, the building blocks it needs to make and repair tissues, including muscle. Testosterone...